Cuttack City: 13 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 15 recover

Cuttack: As many as 13 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 13 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 8 are from Home Quarantine and 5 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 15 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,094 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 550 are active cases while 44,453 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

