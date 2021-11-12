Cuttack City: 13 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 11 recover

Cuttack: As many as 13 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 13 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 02 are from Institutional Quarantine, 05 are from Home Quarantine and 06 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 11 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,008 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 588 are active cases while 44,329 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.