Cuttack City: 12 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 9 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 12 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Silver City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the of the 12 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, two are from Intuitional Quarantine, four from Home Quarantine and six are local contact cases.

“Another nine recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,407 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 526 are active cases while 44,790 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.