Cuttack City: 117 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 189 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 117 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 117 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 21are from Institutional Quarantine, 61 are from Home Quarantine and 35 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 189 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 36,945 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,517 are active cases while 35,337 persons have recovered and 91 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.