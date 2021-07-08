Cuttack City: 114 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 110 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 114 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 114 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 26 are from Institutional Quarantine, 52 are from Home Quarantine and 36 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 110 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 38,713 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,280 are active cases while 37,342 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.