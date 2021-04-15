Cuttack City: 113 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 11 cured

Cuttack: As many as 113 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 113 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, four are from Institutional Quarantine, 50 are from Home Quarantine and 59 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 11 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 17,232 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 486 are active cases while 16,658 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.