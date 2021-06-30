Cuttack City: 111 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 117 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 111 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 111 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 29 are from Institutional Quarantine, 56 are from Home Quarantine and 26 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 117 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 37,948 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,332 are active cases while 36,525 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.