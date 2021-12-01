Cuttack City: 11 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 2 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 11 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 11 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 02 are from Institutional quarantine, 06 are from Home Quarantine and 03 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 2 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,216 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 538 are active cases while 44,587 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.