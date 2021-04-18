Cuttack City: 102 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 38 recuperate

Cuttack: As many as 102 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 102 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, four are from Institutional Quarantine, 55 are from Home Quarantine and 43 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 38 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 17,484 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 648 are active cases while 16,748 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.