Cuttack Chhatrabazar Bridge’s Guard Wall Caves In; Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops On

Cuttack: Three people were critically injured and several people are feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction bridge’s guard wall that collapsed at Malgodown area in Cuttack’s Chhatrabazar locality on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred during evening peak traffic hours.

Reportedly, the injured persons have been rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after being rescued by the personnel of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (ODRAF) and local residents.

On being informed about the incident, police teams also reached the spot and coordinated the rescue team.

Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh and District Collector, Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Cuttack Municipal Commissioner Ananya Das have also reached the spot to supervise the rescue operations.

Speaking about the mishap, Chayani said, “This is unfortunate that this kind of a mishap occurred during the renovation and expansion work of the Taladanda Canal road.”

“All the measures were in the place. Our primary aim is the well being of the injured. I will be able to say more only after the completion of a probe. Strict actions will be taken against the people who were involved in this mishap,” Chayani added.

As per reports, the old bridge was already in a dilapidated condition and the Taladanda Canal Renovation project was undergoing in the vicinity. All trapped people were labourers and they were working this evening.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.