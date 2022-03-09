Cuttack Bridge Collapse: CM Naveen Announces Rs 3L Ex Gratia, Orders RDC Level Probe

Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the death of two persons due to the collapse of a portion of an old bridge at Chhatra Bazar in Cuttack on Wednesday evening.

The Odisha Chief Minister conveyed his deep condolence to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia of Rs 3lakhs for the next of the kin of the deceased persons.

Patnaik also has directed for providing the best medical treatment to the injured and wished for their speedy recovery.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered an RDC level inquiry into the unfortunate incident.

