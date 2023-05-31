Cuttack Box Drain Tragedy: Two Assistant Engineers Of CMC Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

Bhubaneswar: The State Housing & Urban Development Department has suspended two assistant engineers of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack for non-performance and dereliction in duty in connection with the death of a minor girl who died yesterday after huge iron pipes collapsed on her.

According to reports, Assistant Engineers – Dillip Kumar Sahoo and Sanjeeb Kumar Pradhan have been suspended by the H&UD Department.

“Whereas a disciplinary proceeding under major penalty against Dillip Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Engineer, CMC, Cuttack is contemplated for dereliction in Government duty by him during his incumbency. Now, therefore, Dillip Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Engineer, CMC, Cuttack is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of Rule-12(1)(a) of the O.C.S(CC&A) Rules, 1962 until further orders. It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Sri Sahoo shall be the O/O the CMC, Cuttack and he shall not leave headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority. He shall be entitled for the payment of subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule-90 of the Odisha Service Code”, the H&UD Department said in an order.

“Whereas a disciplinary proceeding under major penalty against Sanjeeb Kumar Pradhan, Assistant Engineer. CMC, Cuttack is contemplated for non-performance of Government duty by him during his incumbency. Now, therefore, Sanjeeb Kumar Pradhan, Assistant Engineer, CMC, Cuttack is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of Rule-12(1)(a) of the O.C.S(CC&A) Rules, 1962 until further orders. It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Sri Pradhan shall be the o/o the CMC. Cuttack and he shall not leave headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority. He shall be entitled for the payment of subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule-90 of the Odisha Service Code”, it added.

A minor girl was killed after huge iron pipes used in the construction of box drains fell on her on the Kesharpur-Gamhadia road under Purighat police station in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased girl, identified as S. Mohini (17) was a Plus 2 student of Emarti Devi Women’s College and she was staying with her parents in a rented house at Nua Rausapatana in the town. Mohini’s father S. Krishna works as a cobbler while mother Hema worked as a maid

