Cuttack Box Drain Tragedy: CMC Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Victim’s Family

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today announced to pay Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the family of the minor girl M Mohini who died yesterday after being trapped under iron pipes of an under construction box drain in Kesharpur in the city.

CMC Mayor Subhash Singh announced the compensation and expressed condolence over the untimely demise of the minor girl.

The Mayor, who met the bereaved family members, said instructions have been given to put up information boards at all JICA workplaces and erect barricade around the workplace.

He also ordered the officials to deploy security personnel at the entry and exit points of the construction sites. He warned of strict actions if his instructions are not followed.

On the other hand, the family members of the deceased broke down after the body reached the home today. Her shock-striken parents fell unconscious. A pall of gloom descended on the house of the deceased. Neighbours, friends and family members were seen crying and weeping as the body reached home.

Meanwhile, locals and some Congress Corporators expressed resentment and gheraoed the Mayor and CMC officials when they were on their way to meet the bereaved family members of M Mohini. Mayor and CMC Commissioner were surrounded by people.

After a long time, the mayor and the commissioner were able to meet the family and assured all possible helps. The mayor said that the incident will be investigated and all measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, two engineers of the civic body have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.