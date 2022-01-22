Green corridor
Cuttack-Bhubaneswar: ‘Green corridor’ formed to move critically ill patient to airport

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: A Green corridor created between Cuttack SCB Medical & Bhubaneswar airport for airlifting of patient to Surat.

As per available information, the patient has been identified as Indramani, who is the father of Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani.

The Green Corridor will facilitate hassle-free transportation of the patient.

Special ‘Green Corridors’ were created earlier in the state Capital City to facilitate shifting of critically ill patients.

Green corridor refers to a special route that is cleared of the traffic for some time to help the harvested organs or patients to travel to a destination in a very short time.

Breaking