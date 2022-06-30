Cuttack-Barabati MLA Protests Against Delay In Restoration Of ‘Petanala’ In Unique Way

Cuttack: Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim stepped into the Petanala and expressed his displeasure over the delay in its restoration and beautification of it.

Raising slogans and showing placards, Moquim entered the nullah and protested in a unique way, saying despite continuous demands the restoration work of the water channel is yet to begin.

ପେଟାନାଳ ଉନ୍ନତି ଓ ସୌନ୍ଦର୍ଯ୍ୟକରଣ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ବାରମ୍ବାର ଦାବି ଉତଥାପନ କରିବା ପରେ ରାଜ୍ଯ ସରକାର ୩୬ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ବ୍ୟୟ ମଞ୍ଜୁର କରିଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ଯ ଏ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରାଯାଇନାହିଁ। pic.twitter.com/ffCLv2skCR — Mohammed Moquim (@iammdmoquim) June 30, 2022

Earlier, the Congress legislator had raised this matter several times in the State Assembly in the past. The funds for the work were also allocated but the construction work is yet to begin.

Dissatisfied over this, Moquim stepped into the nullah with a placard that demanded an answer regarding the delay in the restoration and beautification work from the concerned officials and protested against the same.

He also threatened to go on a hunger strike if the restoration work is not started within a few days.