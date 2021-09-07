Cuttack Bandh By BJP On Sept 13 Over Festive Restrictions

Cuttack: The Cuttack city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called to observe a bandh here on September 13 to protest the several restrictions imposed by the State government during Durga Puja.

Cuttack Nagar BJP president Lalatendu Badu said, “We are going to observe bandh in Cuttack city on September 13 as a mark of protest over the restrictions imposed by the State government during the festivals.”

“We want to know on what basis the government has imposed several restrictions during the celebrations of Durga Puja,” questioned the party.

On August 9, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued guidelines for celebrations of Durga Puja and other similar pujas in the State.