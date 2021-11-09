Cuttack Baliyatra Not To Be Held This Year Too

Cuttack: The district administration here on Tuesday decided not to conduct historic Baliyatra this year in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Bali Yatra literally means ‘Voyage to Bali’. It is a festival that commemorates the rich maritime history of Odisha is celebrated throughout the state.

In Cuttack, the Baliyatra festival is celebrated as a grand open air event on the banks of river Mahanadi adjacent to the Barabati fort for more than a week.

Baliyatra is being observed for over 1,000 years in Odisha simultaneously with Boita Bandana Utsav on the full moon day in the holy month of Kartik to commemorate the day when Sadhabas (mariners) would set sail to distant island of Bali, for trade and cultural expansion.