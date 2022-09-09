Cuttack Bali Yatra To Be Held As State-Level Festival From Nov 8 to 16

Cuttack: After a gap of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, the historic Bali Yatra will be held on the banks of the Mahanadi in Cuttack city from November 8 to 16 this year.

The Odisha Government has stepped up preparations to observe the Bali Yatra as a state-level festival. In this regard, a high-level meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra at the Lok Seva Bhawan convention hall.

Additional Chief Secretary Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Madhusudan Padhi made a presentation on the management of the festival and matters related to finance at the meeting.

The government has decided to hold the Bali Yatra from November 8 to 16 this year. Chief Secretary Mahapatra has directed for the participation of more artists and craftsmen from different districts of Odisha.

Mahapatra directed departments concerned to complete all arrangements for road connectivity to the Bali Yatra ground, traffic management, enough parking place, demarcation of plots for erection of stalls, electricity connection, sanitation, health care and law and order, etc ahead of the schedule.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Housing & Urban Development department have been directed to provide an adequate number of drinking water tankers, temporary bio-toilets, etc in the Bali Yatra ground.

Further, Mahapatra directed the power distribution company to provide electricity connection to the Bali Yatra ground through cable. Arrangements for water sports, desert bike riding, etc. were also during at the meeting.

Additional Secy Madhusudan Padhi informed that this year Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department will provide more folk art, music and dance troupes for the grand event.

This apart, the Odisha Chief Secretary directed the officials to organise the Bali Yatra in accordance with the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).