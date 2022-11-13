Cuttack Bali Yatra: Kailash Kher enthralls audience with his performance

Cuttack: It was a jam-packed evening at Cuttack Bali Yatra on Saturday as audience were glued to the live performance by singer Kailash Kher here.

Be it ‘Allah Ke Bande, Tere Naam Se Jilu or the Jay Jaya Kara from the blockbuster movie Baahubali’, the visitors were mesmerized by the performance of Kailash Kher.

Apart from Kailash Kher, a number of other singers are scheduled to perform during the weeklong festival in Cuttack.