Cuttack Bali Yatra enters Guinness Book of World Records; Know Why

Cuttack: Bringing laurels to the State, Cuttack Bali Yatra has made it to the Guiness Book of World Records after students from 22 educational institutions successfully made 23,000 paper boats in 35 minutes in an event today to commemorate the past glory of Odisha.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) received the Guinness Book of World Records title for most simultaneous origami sculpture foldings.”The record that needed to be broken was 1304, and 2121 was accomplished here. It was incredibly good to be a part of the attempt, which has included a lot of work. The event was made even more special by the sheer number of pupils and practise days. There were several rules, and the minimum was three sculptures and 15 minutes per person. Around 23,000 boats were made, and although it wasn’t a record for speed, it was for the number of people who made origami sculptures, according to Rishi, a Guinness Book of World Records official adjudicator.

Mayor of Cuttack Subhas Singh stated, “For the past two months, we have worked hard to make the Bali Yatra a huge success. Over 23,000 boats were produced by the approximately 2121 students who participated. I extend my congratulations to the participants, including the students.

The school students were earlier trained to make the paper boats for the world record attempt.

The aim of the move by the CMC was global recognition of the annual open trade fair on the Mahanadi river bank in the city.

The size and weight of the paper boats were prescribed by the authorities of Guinness Book of World Records.