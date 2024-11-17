Cuttack: The Cuttack district administration accorded permission to use sound systems, and loudspeakers till 10:30 PM at both Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha & Akshay Mohanty Mancha at Lower Bali Yatra Ground.

Permission to use sound systems and loudspeakers at Bali Yatra was extended by 30 minutes in the larger interest of the general public by Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

According to an official statement, cultural troupes from different countries, states and districts are invited to showcase their culture, tradition and rich heritage during the historic Baliyatra at Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha and Akshay Mohanty Mancha. This draws lakhs of people from across the state every day to witness Asia’s largest open trade fair which is recognised as a state-level festival. Henceforth, in exercise of the power conferred upon under Section 5(3) of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 the Cuttack District Magistrate has accorded necessary permission to use the sound systems/loud speakers till 10.30 pm w.e.f. 17.11.2024 to 22.11.2024 of both Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha & Akshay Mohanty Mancha at the Lower Baliyatra Ground in the larger interest of general public.

The announcement came after police, following stipulated rules, stopped a musical performance at 10 pm on Saturday causing much displeasure among the organisers as well as the audience.