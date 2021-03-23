Cuttack: 4 More Covid-19 Cases In Private College

Cuttack: Four new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from another private educational institution in Cuttack city.

This has been informed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Health Officer Dr. Satyabrata Mohapatra.

The concerned private college reported the first Covid-19 case on Sunday.

The CMC authorities carried out contact tracing. Later on, swab samples from some suspected cases were sent for laboratory testing out of which three came out positive.

Covid testing and health screening are underway at all educational institutions in Cuttack.