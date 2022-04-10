Cuttack: 3 Minor Boys Drown While Taking Bath In Mahanadi River, One Rescued

Cuttack: At least three minor boys drowned while taking bath in Mahanadi river near Jobra in Cuttack today. While one of them was rescued by locals in critical condition, two others remained untraceable.

According to reports, a group of three friends, all residents of Chunabhati Charigharia, was taking bath in the river. Meanwhile, one of them lost balance and swept away in the water.

As the other two youths tried to rescue him, they also met with the same fate.

On being informed, ODRAF and Fire Services personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

