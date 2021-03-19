Cuttack: 13 More Students Of Private College Test Covid Positive

Cuttack: As many as 13 more persons of a private college in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area have tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier on Wednesday, 12 students of the same college had tested positive. After the students developed Covid-19 symptoms, they underwent rapid antigen test and tested positive.

Source said that a few students of a private college located at Arunodaya Nagar locality under CMC had complained of cold, cough and fever. Following test, 12 students of them were found positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday.

The college and its hostel have been shut down for 10 days as a precautionary measure against the viral infection.

In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from the students, the CMC authorities have reportedly lodged the students under quarantine at the college hostel.

The CMC has initiated contact tracing of the students as per the guidelines issued by the Health department and the entire area will be sanitised.