Cuttack: 10 cartons of rotten eggs seized

Cuttack: The civic body of Cuttack city seized at least 10 cartons of rotten eggs that was being transported to a bakery unit in the city.

Reportedly, the officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) intercepted a vehicle carrying the cartons packed with eggs.

Following thorough inspection, they found that the poultry product was rotten and can prove to be dangerous for human health.

As per available information, the rotten eggs were being transported from Athagarh to a bakery unit in Saanta Sahi.

Upon initial questioning, the driver of the vehicle, who has been detained, stated that he was unaware of the details of the business and was just carrying out the delivery assignment.

It is being suspected that the rotten eggs were being used while making bakery products like breads and cakes in order to cut down on the production price and earn profit.