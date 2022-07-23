Cut Down Your Butt Fats With These Easy Yet Effective Exercises 

New Delhi: If you sit at a desk (or a makeshift couch desk) all day, regular butt workouts at home are one of the best things you can do for your body. Add these exercises to your butt workouts at the gym or at home, and you’ll not only build the best booty but the strongest one too.

Mini Band Kickback

How to: Get on hands and knees, and put one end of the mini band around right foot, positioning the other end on the left thigh, just above the knee. While keeping abs tight, contract the glutes to slowly kick right leg back until it’s straight. At full extension, squeeze the glutes for an extra second. Carefully bring it back down. That’s one rep.

Reverse Lunge With Knee Drive

How to: Begin in low lungeing position with right foot forward, left foot back. Both legs should be bent at 90 degrees, torso parallel to floor, right hand on right thigh, and left arm extended, fingertips on mat. Pushing through the right (or forward) leg, take a small jump into the air, lifting your left knee off the floor and driving it upward toward the chest, swinging bent right arm forward until elbow is in line with shoulder. Reverse the movement to return to start. That’s one rep.

Heel Elevated Split Squat

How to: Stand on your right foot, with the left knee bent and foot off the ground. Bend your right knee, extending your left leg down until the knee is a few inches off the ground, keeping your arms out in front of you for balance. (Feel free to use a block or ball as a marker of where your knee should land.) Slowly return to start. That’s one rep.

Butt Kicks

How to: Start in a standing position with your feet under the hips and hands at your sides. Move by bending the left or right leg, raising the heel to the glute. Then, quickly return it to start. Repeat on the opposite side. That’s one rep.

Jumping Jacks

How to: Begin in a standing with both hands by your sides. Jump and land with the legs open (slightly wider than hip-distance), while also bringing your hands up overhead. Jump again, landing with your legs back together and the arms at your sides, then repeat.