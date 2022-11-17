Customer service excellence core focus area for Tata Power Odisha Discoms: Dr. Praveer Sinha

Bhubaneswar: Electricity consumers in Odisha now enjoy an improved and reliable power supply as the State’s electricity distribution is going through a commendable transformation in a short span of time. State’s Discoms have been able to not only reduce the AT&C losses, but there has also been an improvement in the reliability and customer connect.

Many of the legacy issues faced by the customers have been sorted out. Nearly 20 lakh non-working meters have been replaced by Tata Power-led Discoms. In Odisha,the four Discoms—TPCODL, TPNODL, TPSODL, and TPWODL, are supplying power to over 9.5 million consumers.

Tata Power has implemented the deployment of Smart Grid Technologies across theDiscomsresulting in enhanced customer satisfaction across the segments.Discoms are focusing on the entire customer journey right from getting connection to metering to billing to complaint redressal to ease of bill payment. Discoms have integrated technology in their services to serve customers well.

“Our distribution business in Odisha, which we took over progressively in the last two years, has done exceedingly well. All four Tata Power discoms are providing excellent service tothe customers. Odisha is the best model of Public-Private Partnership that is yielding results to the customers of the State. Odisha’s electricity distribution is going through a commendable transformation in a short span of time,” said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

The Discoms have taken up large scale network augmentation and proactive maintenance of power supply network to improve reliability resulting in 30-40% reduction in feeder tripping. Central Power System Control Centres(CPSCCs) have been set up in all Discoms for real time monitoring & dynamic power management.To ensure error-free billing, Optical Character Read (OCR) technology has been implemented.

Around 2000 Fuse Call Centres (FCCs) across the State have been upgraded to better serve rural customers. FCCs comprise customised mobile based application for immediate information flow from customer to lineman and section In-charge.

To offer clean and green energy products and solutions to the people of Odisha,Tata Power is planning to set-up EV charging stations to promote clean mobility across the State. In order to boost the use of renewable energy, TP Discomswill offer rooftop solar installation, solar pumps and home automation solutions.

On the CSR front, a number of initiatives like setting-up of vocational training centres for skill development of women and youths; women literacy centres; and mobile medical vans to provide free check-up and medicines in rural areas have been taken up by the Discoms.

TP Discoms have launched a women empowerment programme called Abha Shaktiunder which members of the women Self Help Groups (SGHs) have been trainedto become social change agents. The members of Abha Shaktihave been provided with livelihood skills through digital tech and knowledge of power Discoms’ consumer-centric operation viz Meter reading, Billing, and Collection (MBC) activities, thus enabling them to become self-employed.