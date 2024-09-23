Bhubaneswar: DGP YB Khurania along with Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra on Monday met Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and briefed him about the progress of the investigation of the custodial torture of Army Major and his fiancee in the Bharatpur police station.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, met with the Army Major and his fiancée at the Loka Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, assuring them of a fair investigation into the alleged custodial torture by Bharatpur police. The meeting, which also included the fiancée’s father, came as a response to the public’s outcry over the incident.

The Chief Minister has emphasized adherence to the rule of law. Additionally, the state government holds the Indian Army in high regard and is deeply concerned about the dignity, safety, and rights of women. The implicated police officers have been suspended, and charges have been filed against them. Measures have also been taken against the youths involved in the incident. The state government pledges to strictly penalize any individuals or officials who violate the law.

The Orissa High Court has ordered that the identities and images of the Army officer and his fiancée remain confidential across electronic, print, or social media. The court has also tasked the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Modernisation) with reporting on the status of CCTV installations at all police stations statewide.

The Odisha government has officially announced a judicial inquiry into the alleged custodial torture of the Army Major and the sexual assault of his fiancée. Retired High Court Judge Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash will lead the inquiry, which is due to conclude within 60 days.

Five officers from the Bharatpur police station are under suspension, and charges have been brought against them. The state government has sought the Orissa High Court’s supervision of the Crime Branch’s ongoing investigation.