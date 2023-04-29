Curfew Revoked From Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The district administration has lifted curfews from the entire Sambalpur city as the situation became normal.

Sambalpur SP B. Gangadhar informed that the administration has taken step after observing that the law and order situation has normalized after 17 days.

The restriction has been completely removed from the area under four police stations in the town.

Now the district administration has lifted the night curfew from the area under two more police stations-Town police station and Dhanupali Police Station).

The curfew was imposed on April 14 night following a massive violence on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti.

The first violence was witnessed on April 12 when there was a bike rally by the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanti and second one was on April 14 the day on which the main procession was held. A number of people including 10 police personnel were injured in the April 12 violence and a large number of shops and business establishments were set on fire by mischief mongers during the violence. The police have so far arrested nearly 100 people.

On the other hand, a total of 16 people were arrested for posting objectionable articles on social media and were freed on production of undertaking.