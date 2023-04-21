Curfew Relaxed Further As Situation Improving In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The district administration decided to further relax the curfew as the situation violence-hit Sambalpur town has improved. As per the decision, there will no restriction from 5 am to 7 pm. The revised timings will come into force from Saturday.

The decision to increase the relaxation period was taken as the situation in the city is limping back to normalcy with no report of any untoward incident being reported

Earlier, the restrictions due to curfew had been relaxed from 7.30 am to 11.30 am and 3.30 pm to 6 pm, providing more window period for people to go out of their homes for their daily activities.

Initially, the relaxation period was from 8 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm, the official said.

Police so far arrested 79 people for their alleged involvement in the violence in the town during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.