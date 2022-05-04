Curfew Relaxed For 11 Hrs In MP’s Khargone

Khargone: The administration here has relaxed the curfew for 11 hours on Wednesday. The curfew was clamped in Khargone after the violence on April 10, during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled.

Since April 14, the local administration has been relaxing the curfew for some hours.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the curfew was in place for 24 hours and citizens were asked to celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya festivals at home

Petrol pumps can also be opened, but religious places will remain closed, Khargone’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate Milind Dhoke told reporters on Tuesday night.

Passenger buses will be allowed to operate during curfew relaxation, he said.