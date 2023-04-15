Curfew imposed in Sambalpur until further orders; helpline number released; internet suspension extended 

Sambalpur: Curfew was imposed on Sambalpur town on Saturday after sporadic overnight violence and the death of a man under mysterious circumstances.

The violence came after Friday evening’s Hanuman Jayanti processions were held under tight security.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has imposed curfew in Sambalpur town with immediate effect till further orders, officials said.

Upon receiving input on the prevailing situation in the city, the Sambalpur sub-collector issued the order mentioning that a state of Curfew under section 144 CrPc has been declared wherein no individual or group of people are to exit their houses so as to ensure peace and tranquility in the jurisdictional area of Town Police Station, Dhanupali PS, Khetrajpur PS, Ainthapali PS, Bareipali PS and Sadar PS of Sambalpur with immediate effect until further orders.

The Sambalpur sub-collector in a notification said “a state of Curfew U/S- 144(1) CrPc is hereby declared … with immediate effect until further orders.” However, the notification said that people may go out and buy essential items between 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

“Further for any medical emergencies a helpline is hereby declared. Citizens may reach out the District Headquarters Hospital helpline No.7655800760,” it read.

Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said that all education institutions, business establishments and government and private offices were to remain closed.

The collector also appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and ensure early restoration of peace in the western Odisha city.

Internet suspension in Sambalpur extended for further 48 hours till 10 am on April 17.