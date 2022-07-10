Curbs on slaughter of animals on Eid in Tripura

Agartala: Tripura’s animal resource development department on Saturday said no animals can be slaughtered in any municipal areas, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, for Eid-Al-Adha as any animal killing outside the slaughterhouse would be considered illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Tarun Kanti Debnath, secretary of the department, said the advisory of Animal Welfare Board mandated that all animal slaughtering would have to be done in slaughterhouses.

“As there is no slaughterhouse in any municipal bodies, animal killing in the urban areas will be considered illegal and appropriate action will be taken,” said Debnath.