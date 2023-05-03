CUO’s JMC students excel in NTA-NET & SDIPRO

Koraput: Six students from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput, made a mark in academics and in the job sector recently.

Three students cracked the all-India NTA UGC NET examination. They include Joydev Mazumdar of the 2017-19 batch who cracked NTA NET-JRF, Sanat Padhi of the 2018-20 batch, and Mousami Jena of the 2020-22 batch, both of whom cracked NTA NET.

Three students of the department also got selected for the posts of SDIPRO. The examination was conducted by Odisha Public Services Commission in 2023. They include Tanuja Mohanty of the 2010-12 batch, Prahallad Kashala of the 2011-13 batch, and Abinash Pani of the 2017-19 batch.

Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUO expressed great satisfaction and congratulated the department’s achievers and teachers. Currently, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput, offers a two-year MA and Ph.D. programmes in Journalism & Mass Communication.