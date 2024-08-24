Koraput: CUO students observe silent protest demanding justice for Kolkata rape victim.

The students, staff, and faculty members of the Central University of Odisha organized a candle march on its campus in Koraput to demand justice for the lady doctor who was brutally raped & murdered at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata.

The procession moved through the campus with candles, posters, placards, and banners demanding justice. Hundreds of students, staff, and faculty members across all departments joined spontaneously in the rally. It concluded with the observation of 2 minutes of silence for the peace of the soul of the Lady Doctor.

Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUO led the procession. Prof S K Palita, Prof Bharat Kr Panda, Dr Kapila Khemundu, Dr Nikhil Kumar Gauda, Dr Padma Charan Mishra, Dr Deepthi Shanker, Dr Chakradhar Padhan, Dr Ramendra Kumar Parhi, Dr Sunit Paswan, Dr Srikan Arle, Dr Manoj Kumar Singh, Dr Sourav Gupta, Dr Gaurav Kumar, Shri Sumit Behera, Dr Anjanelyu Thotapalli, Dr Rabita Pathak, Dr Minati Sahoo, Dr Nupur Pattanaik, Dr Prasenjit Sinha were present among other faculty members.

The program was coordinated by Dr. Sourav Gupta, Dr. Anjaneyulu Thotapalli, and R Devender, PhD Scholar of DJMC. Among PG students, Rituparna Panda, Alia Bagarti, Joshua Amos, Debjani Ghosh, and Hindol Bhattacharya played active roles.