CUO organises Workshop on ‘Introductory E-Learning Content’

Koraput (Sunabeda): To implement the recommendations of the Ministry of Education and National Education Policy on blended education, the Central University of Odisha organized an online Workshop on ‘Introductory E-Learning Content’ on 3rd July 2021.

Professor I Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor, CUO conveyed his best wishes for a successful workshop and hoped this workshop will enhance all faculty members’ skills in preparing better E-learning content for students. Prof. S. K. Palita, Director, IQAC delivered the inaugural address. In his address, he highlighted the concept of MOOCs and the Swayam platform and informed that the CUO has already accepted this mode of online learning for students since last year. Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, the University Coordinator for MOOCs coordinated the workshop and delivered the welcome address.

Prof. Akshay Rout, Visiting Professor, Dept. of J & MC and Advisor MOOCs, spoke on ‘Digital blend, a force multiplier for Education’. In his address, he pointed out that digital learning was a crisis response in the pandemic. However, since it is sustainable, personalized and customized, it is a duty of the time. It can be standardized with choice and profit and profit in career.

the first speaker of this workshop Dr Abhishek Kumar, Scientist E, Inflibnet Centre, Gandhinagar, deliberated on ‘E-Learning and its platforms’. He discussed in detail the LMS and compared it with the traditional method of teaching in the classroom. He also highlighted on different platforms like Edx, Coursera, e-PG-Pathshala, Vidya Mitra, UGC -MOOCs, Swayam Prabha and Shodh Ganga.

The second speaker, Dr Manas Ranjan Panigrahi, Sr. Programme Officer, Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA), New Delhi interacted on ‘E-Content Development’. He discussed the 4-quadrant approach of Swayam for developing modules for the future generation of students. He also highlighted the use of community radio and DTH programmes for rural and urban learning enhancement. In addition, he explained the different software for video content development for teachers.

The lectures were followed by comprehensive and lively interactive session where speakers responded to the queries of the studentsandFaculty.

Summing up the workshop Prof. P.S. Avadhani, Visiting Professor, Dept. of Computer Science emphasised on the importance of blended learning in the post-pandemic days in his concluding remarks. He appreciated the efforts taken up by the MOOCs Committee of CUO and emphasised on the need to develop a MOOCs Studio for facilitating the development of modules by University Teachers.

The programme concluded with a formal Vote of Thanks by Dr. Ram Shankar, Controller of Examinations. The programme organised by the MOOCs Committee was well attended by members of academic fraternity and students from and outside CUO with representation from 27 universities of 22 states of India.