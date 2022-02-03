CUO, MSSRF ink MoU to promote research on Biodiversity, Social Science & Anthropology

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Chennai on 03 February 2022 at the CUO campus, Sunabeda for academic collaboration to promote research on biodiversity, information, communication & extension, social science, and anthropology.

On behalf of CUO, Dr. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar, and on behalf of MSSRF Prof. M.M. Hossain, Director, Biju Patnaik Medical Garden of MSSRF, Jeypore signed and exchanged the MoU in the presence of CUO Vice-Chancellor in charge Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita and MSSRF Executive Director, G.N. Hariharan. Visiting Professors, teachers, and officials of the CUO and the MSSRF were present.

Prof. Palita highlighted various objectives of the MoU, including covering research collaboration on biodiversity, plant and mineral resources, anthropology and social science, internship, and training of students and faculty on the above aspects during the programme. He said “the benefit of our joint research & collaboration should go to the common man and it needs to transform the life and livelihood of the population, especially the tribals. The knowledge and research must be transformed from lab to land and land to lab. It is a historic occasion for working jointly towards agriculture and sustainable development of this tribal rich region of Odisha”. The MoU covers students, faculty and scientist exchange, joint project supervision, and research guidance. The students and faculty of Departments like Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources, Anthropology and Sociology of CUO will benefit from the MoU. In the long run, it may be extended to other related departments.

Dr. Hariharan elaborated the role played by the MSSRF towards the development of the nation by its five centres located in different parts of India including the MSSRF, Jeypore. He said “the Central University of Odisha is a premier higher educational institution of Odisha situated in Koraput region carrying out many research activities throughout the year. This MoU will translate these researches towards the development of people in tribal-dominated Koraput region”.

CUO Registrar, Prof. Asit Kumar Das, and Controller of Examinations Dr. Rama Shankar spoke on this occasion. Visiting Professor & Advisor of IQAC, Prof. Sunil Kant Behera hoped that this MoU will help both the organisations and work towards the transformative development of the socio-economic condition of the region. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer of the CUO extended vote of thanks.