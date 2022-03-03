CUO Koraput Inks MoU with FIDR for Tribal Digital Literacy Centre

Koraput (Sunabeda): The Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput and the Forum for Integrated Development and Research (FIDR) India, Gurugram recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) through online mode for the next three years to collaborate on establishing a Digital Tribal Literacy Centre for the tribal youth of Odisha.

On behalf of the CUO Dr. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar and Mr. Debi Patnaik from FIDR signed the MoU in the presence of Prof. S. K. Palita, Vice-Chancellor In-charge, CUO and Charudatta Panigrahi, Director, FIDR.

Prof. Palita said “By signing the MoU this initiative is established now and the Central University is going to provide digital literacy to the tribal students and other students of marginalised community of this region with the support of FIDR. The establishment of the Centre will open opportunity of digital skills to boys and girls of the marginalized communities which in course of time make them self-employed”.

During the 13th Foundation Day Celebration on 29th August 2021 the establishment of Tribal Digital Literacy Centre was declared by the Hon’ble Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

Expressing happiness Charudatta Panigrahi, Director, FIDR said, “The establishment of the Centre will fulfill long required soft skill education of the region and will boost economic empowerment of youth”.

Registrar Dr. Asit Kumar Das was highly optimistic of signing of MoU and promised that CUO will do its mighty to establish a Digital Tribal Literacy centre as soon as possible.

Other luminaries present in the virtual MoU signing meeting included members of CUO faculty and officials like Dr. Ram Shankar, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Coordinator for the Digital Centre & Hony Director of Centre for Tribal Welfare and Community Development (CTWCD), Manas Das, DR I/c.; Sudhakar Patnaik, OIC.

From FIDR those present are Debi Patnaik, Kananbala Patanaik, Asha Vernekar, Samir Swain, and Meenakshi Ajith. Other dignitaries who spoke in the meeting were from NASCOM Foundation, India Mr. Sreejit Nair and from Microsoft Mr. Arnab Jindal, Kishore Thangavelu and from ITT, Bhubaneswar Prof. Anuj Chandra. Vote of thanks was given by Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer, CUO.