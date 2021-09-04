CUO Inks MoU With Poverty & Human Development Monitoring Agency

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) along with three other Universities of Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Poverty and Human Development Monitoring Agency(PHDMA), Government of Odisha on 3 September 2021.

The other three Universities are Utkal University, Sambalpur University, and North Orissa University.

On behalf of the CUO, the Vice-Chancellor in charge Prof. S. K. Palita, and on behalf of the PDHMA, Addl. Secretary to CM, Govt. of Odisha and Member Secretary of PHDMA Smt. Roopa Roshan Sahoo IAS signed the MoU.

The Agency PHDMA has been created as an autonomous organization under the administrative control of the Planning & Convergence Department, Government of Odisha. It has been constituted under the “Fiscal and Administrative Reform Programme” with a view to monitoring and strengthening human development and poverty indicators in Odisha.

In this programme PHDMA has introduced “Odisha Development Fellow (ODeV Fellow)”, and provides a platform for the students and academics to substantially contribute in impact analysis and documentation of poverty reduction measures, innovative initiatives in securing a livelihood, and overall economic empowerment of people.

The fellows will be partners in scripting the transformation story of Odisha. The sectors like agriculture and allied activities, skill training, livelihood, water harvesting, irrigation, penetration of health facilities are to be taken up for evidence-based analysis.

The Faculty members and research scholars of the Central University of Odisha will benefit from the ODeV Fellow of PHDMA and submit study reports on the area of agriculture and allied activities, skill training, livelihood, water harvesting, irrigation, penetration of health facilities.

The report of such studies would evaluate the output of the multifarious schemes taken up by the Government of Odisha. This will contribute largely to the development of the state.