CUO Extends Last Date Of Online Application Till Sept 30

Koraput: The last date for submission of the Online Application Form for admission into various Under Graduate, Post-Graduate, Integrated Post-Graduate, and Research programmes offered by the Central University of Odisha has been extended up to 30 September 2021.

Candidates can fill and submit the online application form by September 30 at www.cuo.ac.in. The Controller of Examinations of the Central University of Odisha is urging the students to expedite the process of making applications well before the last date.

Candidates whose result is yet to be published can also register in the online application, but they have to upload/update the percentage of marks of qualifying examination at CUO online admission portal before the last date.

Affidavit during the online application is not mandatory now. Students can give it now or they can submit it at the time of admission.

It is also to clarify that candidates last qualifying from the scheduled area will get additional 05 marks. The candidates from Koraput district mean undivided Koraput District (Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput & Rayagada) as per the revised Presidential Order titled “The Scheduled Area (Status of Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha) Order 1977”.

Details of eligibility criteria and programme wise intake are available on the CUO website (www.cuo.ac.in).

In the current academic year, the Central University of Odisha is inviting applications for 31 programmes. These include 2 year PG Programmes M.A. in Odia, M.A. in English, M.A. in Hindi, M.A. in Sanskrit, M.Sc. in Anthropology, M.A. in Sociology, M.A. in Economics, M.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication, M.Sc. in Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Master of Business Administration (MBA), M.Sc. in Statistics and M.Sc. in Computer Science; 2 year UG Programme- Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.); 5-year Integrated M.Sc. in Mathematics; M.Phil in Anthropology, Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Economics, Education, Journalism & Mass Communication, Odia, Sociology, and Statistics; Ph.D. in Anthropology, Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Economics, Education, Journalism & Mass Communication, Odia, Sociology, Statistics, and Mathematics.