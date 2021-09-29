CUO Extends Last Date Of Online Application Till Oct 18

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) has extended online applications for various courses for the academic session 2021-22.

The last date for submission of the Online Application Form for admission into various Under Graduate, Post-Graduate, Integrated Post-Graduate, and Research programmes offered by the Central University of Odisha has been extended up to 18 October 2021.

It is hereby notified for the information of all the interested candidates that the last date for submission of the online application forms for Admission-2021 to various UG/PG/5-year Integrated M.Sc. and Research programmes offered by the University has been extended up to 18th October 2021 up to 05:00 PM (IST). The details are available on the University Website www.cuo.ac.in.

The Controller of Examinations of the Central University of Odisha is urging the students to expedite the process of making applications well before the last date.

Candidates whose result is yet to be published can also register in the online application, but they have to upload/update the percentage of marks of qualifying examination at CUO online admission portal before the last date.

Affidavit during the online application is not mandatory now. Students can give it now or they can submit it at the time of admission.

It is also to clarify that candidates last qualifying from the scheduled area will get additional 05 marks. The candidates from the Koraput district mean undivided Koraput District (Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput & Rayagada) as per the revised Presidential Order titled “The Scheduled Area (Status of Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha) Order 1977”.

Details of eligibility criteria and programme wise intake are available on the CUO website (www.cuo.ac.in).