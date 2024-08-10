CUO celebrates International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples at Kunduli Haata

Koraput: With the policy of the Government of India to address the concerns of “equity and access” and to increase the access to quality higher education by people in less educationally developed districts which have a Graduate Enrolment Ratio of less than the national average of 11% such as tribal dominated area Koraput, the Central University of Odisha observed the International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples at Kunduli Haat area on 10 August 2024 i.e. out of the University campus.

The program is themed on Empowering Local Tribal Youth & Creating Mass Employment Opportunities in Eco-Tourism. The Programme was formally inaugurated by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi. Also present on the occasion were Prof. Bishnu Charan Barik, former Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University, as key-note speaker; Prof. Sharada Ghosh, Principal, Institute of Hotel Management, Bhubaneswar, as Guest of Honour; former Member of Parliament Sh. Jayaram Pangi, Mr. Debi Prasad Prusty, Adviser, Adivasi Bikash Parishad and Convener, Netaji Subhash Birth Soil Yatra, G. John, Social activist, Mr. Jugabrata Kar, entrepreneur and social activist, Ms. Talina Pradhani, District Tourism Officer, Ms. Pritisudha Jena, District Culture Officer and Ms. Nirjharini Tripathy, Associate Professor of CUO.

Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Associate Professor and Coordinator of the Programme gave the welcome address and spoke on the purpose of conducting the seminar. Presiding over the inaugural program of the Day, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, highlighted the responsibilities of the University in line with the mandate of the Government of India to develop the socio-economic standards of the people of the region. Koraput is a beautiful place suitable for eco-tourism where massive employment opportunities can be created for the local tribal youth. The Central University of Odisha is the medium between local to global and will take a leading role to showcase the potentiality of the Koraput to the globe. The Purpose of conducting the seminar here is to create awareness among the people regarding eco-tourism and employment, he said. He hoped that in the future, the University would be a leading contributor to the economic progress of Odisha.

Prof. Barik, former Tagore National Fellow, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, focused on the development of eco-tourism in Koraput. Koraput is an important hub of tourism and if properly developed, it will be placed as an important tourist destination at the international level. It can be done by employing rural youth in the development process. He also focused on the infrastructural development of the tourism areas of Koraput. The tourists can be the ambassadors of the Koraput destination, he said. Shri Pangi highlighted the various experiences of the development of Koraput and said that due to lack of support, the beautiful place of Koraput is not popularised as a tourist destination. If systematic planning is done, Koraput will be developed like Kullu and Manali. He emphasized that the local youth can get employment opportunities if eco-tourism can be developed in Koraput.

Prof. Ghosh said that rural youth should be properly trained in the hospitality sector, and our institute will help in growing tourism in the Koraput sector with the help of the University, she said. For tourism development, local language, local culture, and local cuisine should be highlighted, she said. Shri Kar focused on rural employment for the development of the area. However, he stressed the development of entrepreneurs in the field of the hospitality industry. For developing eco-tourism, there should be passion among the youth, he said. Mr. John explained the purpose of eco-tourism and said that eco-tourism means peace and relaxation. The tourist places should be so decorated that the visitor will get a positive energy, which will enhance eco-tourism, he said. Ms. Pradhani discussed various tourist spots of Koraput and elaborated on the plans of the government for developing tourism in Koraput. District Culture Officer Ms. Preetisudha Said that as the local people in Koraput are very cooperative towards the tourists, there are many chances for tourism development in the area. Dr. Sourav Gupta, Asst. Professor and coordinator of the program delivered the Vote of Thanks. After the formal meeting, a cultural Programme was organized in the area, conducted by the University with the help of the District Culture Department. The Programme was attended by all faculty members, staff, students of the University and the local people.