Cumulative Growth of Mineral Production Goes Up By 14.2 %

New Delhi: The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of January 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 124.7, was 2.8% higher as compared to the level during the same period 2021.

As per the latest statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- January, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased by 14.2 per cent.

The production level of important minerals in January, 2022 were: Coal 796 lakh tonnes, Lignite 46 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2767 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2157 thousand tonnes, Chromite 398 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes, Gold 107 kg, Iron ore 215 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 29 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 264 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 145 thousand tonnes, Limestone 341 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 118 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes and Diamond 1 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during January, 2022 over January, 2021 include: Magnesite (36.6%), Lignite (25.2%), Bauxite (13.4%), Gold (13.3%), Natural Gas (U) (11.7%) and Coal (8.2%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include: Limestone (-1.2%), Petroleum (crude) (-2.4%), Zinc conc (-2.9%), Iron Ore (-4.9%), Manganese ore (-10.0%), Phosphorite (-11.2%), Copper conc (-15.4%), Chromite (-17.6%), Lead conc (-19.3%)