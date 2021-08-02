Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage In India Exceeds 47.22 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 47.22 Cr, said the Union government on Monday.

Cumulatively,47,22,23,639 vaccine doses have been administered through 55,99,690 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 17,06,598 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,08,57,467 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 36,946 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35%.

Meanwhile, India has reported 40,134 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-six continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.