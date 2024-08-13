Cummins India Appoints Shveta Arya as Managing Director

New Delhi: Cummins India Limited, a premier provider of power solutions technology, is delighted to announce the appointment of Shveta Arya as an Additional Director and Managing Director by its Board of Directors.

Shveta Arya will assume the full-time position of Managing Director at Cummins India Limited, starting September 1, 2024, pending shareholder approval via postal ballot.

She will be succeeding Ashwath Ram, who will remain with the company until the close of business hours on August 31, 2024. During his tenure, the company saw profitable growth and adeptly handled various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently leading the Power System Business at Cummins India Limited, Shveta will retain this role following her new appointment. In her capacity as a business leader, she has spearheaded growth and bolstered the market presence for power generation and industrial businesses across India and internationally.

Furthermore, she has successfully overseen the introduction of the CPCB IV+ product range in July 2023, which complies with some of the world’s most rigorous emission standards for backup power generation. Previously, as head of Cummins’ Distribution business in India, Shveta developed a five-year strategic growth plan that resulted in substantial revenue growth throughout her leadership.