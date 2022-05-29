Culprits Won’t Be Spared, Stay Calm Now: Punjab CM After Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead

New Delhi: After Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to all to “stay calm”.

Expressing shock over the death of the singer, the Punjab CM said that the culprits will not be spared.

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

“I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm,” he tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor also took to Twitter to condole the demise of Moose Wala and reiterated Mann’s request to “keep calm”.

“The murder of Sidhu Moosewala is very sad and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Mann Sahib. The culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to keep calm and maintain peace. May God rest his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have demanded the resignation of Mann over the ongoing law and order situation in the state.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also demanded an FIR against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over “negligence of chief ministerial duties” and urged the Union Home Ministery to order an enquiry into the matter.