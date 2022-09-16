CUET UG result announced

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally announced the CUET UG results on Friday, which reportedly got delayed due to the preparation and announcement of NEET UG results.

Candidates, who had appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-2022 Undergraduate, can check their result on, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here’s how to check your CUET UG 2022 results:

Visit the CUET UG’s official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

To view the scorecard, login on the portal to check your scores.

Enter your credentials – NTA CUET application number, password and security pin.

Your CUET UG 2022 results will appear on screen

Download and keep it for future use

The examination was conducted for admission in 91 universities spread across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the basis of the result of CUET UG, various universities and colleges will prepare their cut-off list.

As per the cut-off list, students will get admission in different colleges. Students who want to be a part of various undergraduate courses have appeared for the entrance examination.