CUET UG: Registration To Begin Today, Counselling from Aug 27 to 29 in DAVV

New Delhi: Devi Ahilya University (DAVV) is all set to commence registration for the first counselling session for CUET UG candidates beginning on Friday evening.

After a delay in CUET UG results, which left many students anxious, the announcement of the counselling schedule has provided much-needed relief.

The counselling will be held from August 27 to 29 at the university auditorium on Khandwa Road. The delay in CUET UG results by a month had caused confusion and concern among students eager to secure their spots in coveted courses. However, with the schedule now in place, DAVV is prepared to handle the influx of applicants.

Opportunities for late applicants

In a significant move, DAVV has announced that students who did not initially choose DAVV in their CUET preferences will be allowed to participate in the second round of counselling scheduled for September. A separate Google form will be made available for these students to apply. CUET coordinator at DAVV, Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja said that preparations for counselling are in full swing. ‘Despite late results, we expect a high number of applications,’ he stated.

Top courses in high demand

According to experts, the demand for top courses at DAVV remains strong. Senior Professor of IIPS, BK Tripathi, noted that courses such as ëMBA (Management Science), BCom (Honours), BA LLB, BA (Economics) and MBA e-commerce (5 years)í continue to be popular choices. However, fluctuations in demand may be observed for some courses like BCom (Account and Tax Management), BA (Sociology) and BA (Psychology).