CUET UG phase 6 admit cards released, exams from August 24

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Phase 6 of the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2022] Examination to be held on 24, 25, and 26 August 2022.The NTA has been conducting the CUET UG from 15 July 2022 onwards at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

As per the NTA, as many as 10.03 lakh candidates took part in Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4 of CUET (UG) – 2022 examinations while the Phase 5 for 2,36,442 candidates started on August 21 (Sunday) and will continue on 22 August and 23 August 2022.

“Admit Cards for the candidates who will be appearing for CUET (UG) – 2022 examination Phase 6 scheduled on 24, 25, and 26 August 2022, are being released today (21 August 2022). A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 on 24, 25, and 26 August 2022. Most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice,” the NTA said in a release.

“Phase 6 of CUET (UG) – 2022 for 24, 25 and 26 August 2022 will be conducted in 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 09 Cities outside India i.e. Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait City,” it added.

“The Admit Cards for candidates whose examination is scheduled on 30 August 2022, will be released well before the examination,” it said.

“The candidates are advised to visit the CUET website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in to download their Admit Cards. The candidates should also regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination,” it added.