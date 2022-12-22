CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates Released, Check Imp Notice Here

New Delhi: The exam dates of CUET UG 2023 has been released by the University Grants Commission today.

As per the announcement, the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses will begin from May 21, 2023 while the registration for CUET UG 2023 is likely to begin from first week of February 2023.

The examination for undergraduate programs will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

Similarly, CUET PG exam dates have also been released.

The examination will be conducted in the first/ second week of June 2023 and the tentative schedule of the same will be announced next week by NTA.

The medium of exam will be in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu. The examination will be conducted across 1000 test centres in the country out of which 450-500 exam centres will be used for examination each day.